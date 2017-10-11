FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eric Singer reports 6.4 pct stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 11, 2017 / 9:10 PM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Eric Singer reports 6.4 pct stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

* Eric Singer reports 6.4 percent stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc as of Oct 2 - SEC filing

* Eric Singer - Purchased shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises on belief that shares were ‘undervalued’, represented attractive investment opportunity ‍​

* Eric Singer says Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises board must take immediate action to monetize assets and make aggressive cost reductions

* Eric Singer-If board does not present "credible plan" on cost reductions in Q3 earnings, singer may seek to reconstitute board at co's 2018 annual meeting Source text: [bit.ly/2i4YijN] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.