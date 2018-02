Feb 8 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson :

* ERICSSON SAYS TO PROVIDE NBC OLYMPICS VIDEO ENCODER TECHNOLOGY

* NBC OLYMPICS, A DIVISION OF THE NBC SPORTS GROUP, HAS SELECTED ERICSSON TO PROVIDE VIDEO CONTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF THE OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES IN PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA

* GIVES NO ORDER VALUE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm newsroom)