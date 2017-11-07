FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ericsson top chiefs Frykhammar and Mandersson to leave company
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 7, 2017 / 7:37 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Ericsson top chiefs Frykhammar and Mandersson to leave company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Says ‍Fredrik Jejdling appointed Executive Vice President, in addition to his current role as head of business area Networks​

* Says ‍Jan Frykhammar, Executive Vice President and advisor to CEO, to leave his role as Executive Vice President and Ericsson executive team, effective November 7, 2017

* Magnus Mandersson, Executive Vice President and advisor to the CEO, to leave his role as Executive Vice President and the Ericsson Executive Team, effective November 7, 2017​

* Ericsson says ‍both Mr Frykhammar and Mr Mandersson will leave Ericsson to pursue other opportunities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
