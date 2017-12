BRIEF-Ericsson wins contract with Deutsche Telekom

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson :

* ERICSSON SAYS DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SELECTS ERICSSON FOR 5G-READY NETWORK

* ERICSSON SAYS TO BE SUPPLIER OF MULTI-STANDARD RADIO NETWORK FOR ONE OUT OF TWO MARKET AREAS OF DEUTSCHE TELEKOM IN GERMANY

* SAYS DEAL IS A FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT INCLUDING DELIVERING A MULTI-STANDARD RADIO ACCESS NETWORK, BASED ON ERICSSON’S BASEBAND 6630 PRODUCT AND MULTI-STANDARD RADIOS, ERICSSON NETWORK MANAGER FOR OSS, AS WELL AS HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE SUPPORT AND SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)