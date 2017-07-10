FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Erin Energy provides drilling and production update
July 10, 2017 / 1:06 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Erin Energy provides drilling and production update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp:

* Erin Energy drilling and production update

* Erin Energy Corp - ‍has finalized its plan to spud Oyo-9 by end of July and has sent a notification to rig contractor​

* Erin Energy Corp - ‍Oyo-9 is expected to increase Oyo field production by six to seven thousand barrels of oil per day​

* Erin Energy Corp - ‍company will also tie back in to FPSO Oyo-7 well which could add an additional approximately 2,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd)​

* Erin Energy - ‍discussing possible extension to contract with Pacific Drilling to drill one or two wells in prolific miocene geological zone in oml 120​

* Erin Energy Corp - ‍continues to produce over 6,200 bopd from its Oyo 8 well​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

