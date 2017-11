Nov 8 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp

* Erin Energy announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $33.6 million versus $28.6 million

* Erin Energy Corp says during the third quarter, produced more than 400,000 net barrels of oil