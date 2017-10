Aug 10 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp-

* Erin Energy announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.46

* Erin Energy Corp - production volumes for quarter were about 5,100 net barrels of oil compared to about 5,400 net barrels in comparative period 2016

* Second-Quarter 2017 revenues were $14.6 million compared to $23.2 million in the second-quarter 2016

* Qtrly adjusted net loss per common share attributable $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: