Jan 29 (Reuters) - Eris Technology Corp :

* Says it plans to use T$250 million to acquire all equipments and facilities of packaging and testing production line and 60 percent stake in Yea Shin Technology Co Ltd

* It also plans to use T$776 million to acquire property located in Taoyuan city

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DjtW2S

