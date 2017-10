Oct 24 (Reuters) - ERLEBNIS AKADEMIE AG:

* RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE BY UP TO 10 PERCENT ‍​

* ISSUE PRICE PER NEW SHARE IS EUR 9

* ‍TO ISSUE 156,833 NEW SHARES​

* NEW SHARES WILL BE OFFERED FOR SUBSCRIPTION TO SELECTED STRATEGIC INVESTORS IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT