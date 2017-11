Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ero Copper Corp

* Ero Copper Corp reports third quarter 2017 results

* Ero Copper Corp - ‍expect to exceed 2017 production forecast of 19,022 tonnes of copper by year end​

* Ero Copper Corp - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.29​

* Ero Copper Corp - ‍Q3 copper production of 5,793 tonnes at a c1 cash cost of $1.37 per pound of copper​