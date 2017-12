Dec 28 (Reuters) - Eros International Plc:

* EROS NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON CHANNELS

* EROS INTERNATIONAL - ‍EROS NOW AVAILABLE TO AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS ON AMAZON CHANNELS ACROSS US,UK WITH SUBSCRIPTION FEE OF 7.99 USD AND 5.99 GBP/MONTH​