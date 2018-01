Jan 9 (Reuters) - Eros International Plc:

* EROS NOW REACHES 5 MILLION PAYING SUBSCRIBERS, Y-O-Y GROWTH OF 150%

* EROS NOW IS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVING ITS FY18 TARGET OF 6 TO 8 MILLION PAYING SUBSCRIBERS AND EXPECTS TO DOUBLE THAT BASE BY FY19