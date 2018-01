Jan 10 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: ERSTE GROUP BANK: OPTIONAL REDEMPTION OF A SERIES OF SUBORDINATED NOTES

* TO EXERCISE OPTION TO REDEEM IN WHOLE FOLLOWING SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2023

* TO REDEEM IN WHOLE SUBORDINATED NOTES USD 500,000,000 6.375% FIXED RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)