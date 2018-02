Feb 13 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* ‍ERYTECH SELECTS TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER AS NEXT INDICATION FOR ERYASPASE​

* ‍SET-UP ACTIVITIES FOR PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY ONGOING, PATIENT ENROLLMENT EXPECTED TO START Q3 2018​