Sept 28 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* ERYTECH REPORTS DETERMINATION OF THE RECOMMENDED PIVOTAL PHASE 3 DOSE OF ERYASPASE IN ITS U.S. PHASE 1 STUDY IN FIRST LINE ADULT ALL

* DOSE OF 100 U/KG WAS RECOMMENDED FOR FURTHER EVALUATION OF ERYASPASE IN PIVOTAL STUDY IN FIRST LINE ADULT ALL​

* CO WILL ALSO POTENTIALLY INITIATE LAUNCH OF PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY IN FIRST LINE ADULT ALL PATIENTS AT SAME DOSE LEVEL AS FOR PHASE 1‍​