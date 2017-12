Dec 8 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* ERYTECH REPORTS TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 2B STUDY OF ERYASPASE FOR THE TREATMENT OF AML

* STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS)

* OS HAZARD RATIO (HR) WAS 1.06 (95% CI; 0.70, 1.61)

* WHEN ADJUSTING FOR MINOR IMBALANCES IN MAIN PROGNOSTIC FACTORS AT BASELINE OS HR WAS 0.98 (95% CI; 0.64, 1.50)

* MEDIAN NUMBER OF MONTHS ON TREATMENT WAS LESS THEN 2 MONTHS IN BOTH TREATMENT ARMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)