Feb 6 (Reuters) - Esco Technologies Inc:

* REG-ESCO ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 TO $0.35

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33

* Q1 SALES ROSE 19 PERCENT TO $173 MILLION

* RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $2.65 TO $2.75

* RAISES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31, REVENUE VIEW $166.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.52, REVENUE VIEW $773.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: