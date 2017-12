Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* ESMA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR VERENA ROSS SAYS REGULATOR TO DO MORE ANALYSIS ON FUND COSTS AND CHARGES, INCLUDING PERFORMANCE FEES, CLOSET-INDEXING

* ESMA‘S ROSS SAYS BIG ASSET MANAGERS “GETTING TO A GOOD STAGE” ON IMPLEMENTING MIFID II RULES AHEAD OF JAN. 3 DEADLINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)