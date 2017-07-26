FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Esperion reports initiation of phase 2 study of bempedoic acid added-on to a pcsk9 inhibitor
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Esperion reports initiation of phase 2 study of bempedoic acid added-on to a pcsk9 inhibitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc:

* Esperion announces initiation of phase 2 study of bempedoic acid added-on to a pcsk9 inhibitor

* Esperion therapeutics inc- ‍top-line results are expected by q1 of 2018 from study​

* Esperion therapeutics inc- ‍we don't intend to explore bempedoic acid added-on to a pcsk9i in further studies due to their limited use to date​

* Esperion therapeutics- ‍in phase 2 study, anticipate will see favorable safety, tolerability and incremental ldl-c lowering efficacy from bempedoic acid​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.