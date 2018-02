BRIEF-Esperion Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $1.44

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc:

* ESPERION PROVIDES BEMPEDOIC ACID FRANCHISE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM UPDATES; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $135 TO $145 MILLION

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES TO BE ABOUT $130 TO $140 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2018

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)