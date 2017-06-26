FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Esperion says FDA confirms regulatory pathway to approval its combination cholestrol treatment
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 26, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Esperion says FDA confirms regulatory pathway to approval its combination cholestrol treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc-

* Esperion announces FDA confirmation of regulatory pathway to approval for the combination of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe

* Says phase 3 bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination bridging study to initiate by Q4 of 2017

* Esperion Therapeutics - on track to submit both bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination and bempedoic acid global regulatory filings for an ldl-c lowering indication by h1 2019

* Esperion Therapeutics says top-line results for for the bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination pill trial expected by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.