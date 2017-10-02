FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Esperion Therapeutics - Phase 3 results for bempedoic acid expected in Q2, Q3 2018
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 2, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Esperion Therapeutics - Phase 3 results for bempedoic acid expected in Q2, Q3 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc

* Esperion Therapeutics- bempedoic acid top-line results from studies 1, 3 and 4 are expected in Q2 2018, results from study 2 expected in Q3 2018

* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - NDA submission for LDL-C lowering indication for bempedoic acid planned by Q1 2019

* Esperion - pivotal Phase 3 program for bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill on track to initiate this quarter, top-line results expected by Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.