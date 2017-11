BRIEF-Esperion Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $1.86‍​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc

* Esperion provides bempedoic acid franchise development program updates; reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Expects full-year 2017 net cash used in operating activities to be approximately $135 million​

* Expects cash and cash equivalents and investment securities to be approximately $272 million at December 31

* Estimates cash resources are sufficient to fund operations through Q1 2020​

* Qtrly loss per share $1.86‍​

