* ESPERION ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM FIRST PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 28% LOW DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN CHOLESTEROL LOWERING

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY