BRIEF-Esperite Issues Private Placement Tranche Of 250,000 Euros

March 2 (Reuters) - ESPERITE NV:

* ANNOUNCES THAT TODAY 16(TH) TRANCHE OF EUR 250,000 IS ISSUED AS A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 25 CONVERTIBLE NOTES

* PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES OF EUR 10,000 EACH, WITH 221,893 SHARE SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS ATTACHED

* UNDER FINANCING AGREEMENT OF UP TO EUR 13.0 MILLION SIGNED BETWEEN GROUP AND EUROPEAN SELECT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND ON 8 MAR 2017

* NOTES AND WARRANTS SHALL HAVE SAME CHARACTERISTICS AS THOSE DESCRIBED ON 8 MARCH 2017