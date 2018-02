Jan 31 (Reuters) - ESPERITE NV:

* ‍L1 CAPITAL SUBSCRIBES TO 14TH TRANCHE OF INVESTMENT TODAY​

* ANNOUNCES 14TH TRANCHE OF EUR 250,000 ISSUED AS A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 25 CONVERTIBLE NOTES

* EUR 250,000 IS ISSUED AS A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 25 CONVERTIBLE NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)