BRIEF-Esperite says EBITDA continued to improve during Q3 but remains negative

Nov 17 (Reuters) - ESPERITE NV:

* TOTAL EXTERNAL INVESTMENT DURING Q3 AMOUNTS TO EUR 1,350 MLN‍​

* CDMO WILL, AS SOON AS Q1 2018, ALLOW TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL REVENUES AND PROFIT FROM THE EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURES‍​

* Q3 CONS. REVENUES OF PERIOD STABLE DESPITE COMMON SLOW DOWN OF ACTIVITY DUE TO THE SUMMER‍​

* Q3 OPEX IS REDUCED BY 10% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS QUARTER

* Q3 EBITDA HAS CONTINUED TO IMPROVE DURING PERIOD BUT REMAINS NEGATIVE

* Q3 GROSS MARGIN UP TO 60 PERCENT

* NEW CLIENTS INTAKE IS INCREASING ON MONTHLY BASIS AS WELL AS AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF SERVICES

* EXPECT SOON TO ANNOUNCE OTHER DEVELOPMENTS OF ITS COMMERCIAL FOOTPRINT