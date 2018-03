Feb 28 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd:

* HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ ‍954​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$61 MILLION

* HY REVENUE HK$‍8,039 MILLION VERSUS HK$8,323​ MILLION

‍REMAIN CAUTIOUS ABOUT EXPECTATIONS FOR SECOND HALF OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR​