Aug 7 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd

* Alexander Reid Hamilton independent non-executive director of company, was formerly an independent non -executive director of citic limited

* Hamilton, formerly a director of CITIC, was also a subject of sfc investigation related to affairs of CITIC

* Hamilton informed co that SFC has issued a letter confirming that he is no longer a person under investigation in relation to investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: