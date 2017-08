Aug 8 (Reuters) - Esr-reit-

* Refers to an article published by reuters entitled "Warburg Pincus-Backed Esr In Talks To Buy Singapore's Sabana Reit: Sources"​

* Wishes to emphasise that there is no certainty or assurance that any definitive agreements will be entered into​

* Manager had been approached by Sabana Real Estate Investment management to explore options with Sabana Reit in connection with strategic review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: