Jan 17 (Reuters) - ESR-REIT:

* QTRLY‍ NET PROPERTY INCOME S$19.9 MILLION, UP 1.2​ PERCENT

* QTRLY GROSS REVENUE S$27.2 MILLION , DOWN 2.2 PERCENT

* Q4 ‍DPU AT 0.929 SINGAPORE CENTS​