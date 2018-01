Jan 3 (Reuters) - Essence Ventures Llc:

* ESSENCE VENTURES ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ESSENCE COMMUNICATIONS FROM TIME INC

* SAYS ‍TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM OF ESSENCE WILL HAVE AN EQUITY STAKE IN TIME‘S ESSENCE COMMUNICATIONS BUSINESS

* SAYS ESSENCE PRESIDENT MICHELLE EBANKS WILL CONTINUE AT HELM OF COMPANY AND WILL ALSO JOIN ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS​