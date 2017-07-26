BRIEF-Essendant Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

July 26 (Reuters) - Essendant Inc
* Essendant reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue fell 6.9 percent to $1.3 billion
* Sees FY 2017 sales down 6 to 9 percent
* Essendant Inc - free cash flow generation is expected to be in excess of $90 million for full year 2017
* Essendant Inc - expect range of 2017 sales decline to affect second half adjusted diluted earnings per share
* Essendant Inc - in light of first half sales results, we anticipate full year 2017 sales to decline 6% to 9% from 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $5.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Essendant Inc - expect range of 2017 sales decline to affect second half adjusted diluted earnings per share