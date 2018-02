BRIEF-Essent Group Reports Q4 EPS Of $1.65

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Essent Group Ltd:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.65

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR Q4 WERE $148.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO $137.9 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017​

* ‍PROVISION FOR LOSSES AND LAE FOR Q4 WAS $17.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO $4.3 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017​

* ‍INSURANCE IN FORCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $110.5 BILLION, COMPARED TO $103.9 BILLION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* ‍“OUTLOOK FOR 2018 ON OUR BUSINESS AND HOUSING REMAINS POSITIVE”​

* ESSENT GROUP- NET INCOME FOR QUARTER INCLUDES $85.1 MILLION INCOME TAX BENEFIT, OR $0.86 PER DILUTED SHARE, REFLECTING ONE-TIME IMPACT DUE TO TAX REFORM

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $161.1 MILLION VERSUS $126.4 MILLION ​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $161.1 MILLION VERSUS $126.4 MILLION ​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $158.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S