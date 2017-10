Sept 26 (Reuters) - ESSILOR SA:

* REG-NEW RELEASE: FURTHER PROGRESS IN THE PROPOSED COMBINATION BETWEEN ESSILOR AND LUXOTTICA

* CONFIRMS THAT THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS INITIATED A PHASE II REVIEW OF PROPOSED COMBINATION OF ESSILOR AND LUXOTTICA‍​

* COMPANIES REAFFIRM THE OBJECTIVE TO CLOSE THE TRANSACTION AROUND THE END OF THE YEAR, IN COOPERATION WITH THE RELEVANT AUTHORITIES