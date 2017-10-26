FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essity CFO: Personal Care impacted by lower prices also in Q4
October 26, 2017

BRIEF-Essity CFO: Personal Care impacted by lower prices also in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Essity CEO Magnus Groth, CFO Fredrik Rystedt to analysts and media in a conference call

* Essity ceo says we are initiating price increases in consumer tissue, this will not benefit q4 or q1 but the latter part of 2018

* Essity cfo says personal care will see impact also in q4 from this year’s price declines

* Essity cfo says judgment is that raw material costs will be significantly higher in q4 versus year-ago quarter

* Essity cfo says sees fy 2017 capital expenditure at roughly 6.5 billion sek Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
