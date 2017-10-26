BRIEF-Essity Jan-Sept ‍adjusted EBITA slightly above expectations

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Essity Ab (Publ)
* Essity ab (publ) 9m adjusted operating profit before amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (ebita) rose 11% to sek 9,786m
* 9 m net sales increased 8.2% to sek 80,601m (74,466)
* Essity ab (publ) q3 organic sales increased by 1.8%, of which volume accounted for 2.2% and price/mix for -0.4%
* Reuters poll: essity jan-sept adjusted ebita seen at 9.69 billion sek, sales at 81.1 billion