Feb 28 (Reuters) - Essity:

* ESSITY RESTRUCTURES IN CHILE

* SAYS ‍RESTRUCTURING COSTS AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 140M, AND WILL BE RECOGNIZED AS AN ITEM AFFECTING COMPARABILITY IN Q1 OF 2018​

* SAYS ‍APPROXIMATELY SEK 30M OF THESE COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT CASH FLOW​