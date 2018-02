BRIEF-Essity To Strengthen The Professional Hygiene Business In Europe

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Essity Ab (Publ):

* ESSITY TO STRENGTHEN THE PROFESSIONAL HYGIENE BUSINESS IN EUROPE

* ‍TO INVEST IN CREATING A CENTER FOR NAPKIN PRODUCTION IN EXISTING PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ALTOPASCIO​

* ‍INVESTMENT IN ALTOPASCIO WILL LEAD TO RESTRUCTURING MEASURES AT MULTIPLE PRODUCTION FACILITIES ACROSS EUROPE​

* ‍RESTRUCTURING MEASURES INCLUDE CLOSURE OF A CONVERTING PRODUCTION FACILITY IN HLOHOVEC, SLOVAKIA, IN 2020.​

* ‍TOTAL INVESTMENTS WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 590M​

* ‍RESTRUCTURING COSTS WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 580M​

* APPROXIMATELY SEK 410M OF THESE COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT CASH FLOW.

* ‍COSTS WILL BE RECOGNIZED AS AN ITEM AFFECTING COMPARABILITY​

* ‍COSTS WILL BE RECOGNIZED AS AN ITEM AFFECTING COMPARABILITY​

* ‍SEK 350M ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT Q1 OF 2018 AND REMAINING COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT Q2 OF 2018​