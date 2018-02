BRIEF-Estée Lauder Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.52

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc:

* THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER SALES INCREASE 17%

* Q2 SALES ROSE 17 PERCENT TO $3.74 BILLION

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.52

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q3 REPORTED NET SALES ARE FORECASTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 12% AND 13% VERSUS PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* IN Q3 FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IS EXPECTED TO POSITIVELY IMPACT SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 3% VERSUS PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* Q3 NET SALES ARE FORECASTED TO GROW BETWEEN 9% AND 10% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* Q3 REPORTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $.89 AND $.92

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.33 INCLUDES ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $1.05 PER SHARE FROM IMPACT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION

* COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR SALES AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS FORECAST

* ESTEE LAUDER - EXPECTS TO TAKE CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH APPROVED RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER ACTIVITIES IN Q3 OF ABOUT $60 MILLION TO $65 MILLION

* ESTEE LAUDER - Q3 DILUTED NET EPS BEFORE CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH RESTRUCTURING, OTHER ACTIVITIES ARE PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $1.02 AND $1.04

* ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES - REPORTED NET SALES ARE FORECASTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 12.5% AND 13.5% VERSUS PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD FOR FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018​

* ‍REPORTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2.79 AND $2.88 FOR FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018​

* SAYS “ARE RAISING OUR FULL-YEAR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH FORECAST TO BETWEEN 10% AND 11%”

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.44, REVENUE VIEW $3.68 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ESTEE LAUDER - POSITIVE CURRENCY IMPACT IN ON Q3 SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE EQUATES TO ABOUT $.06 OF EARNINGS PER SHARE

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00, REVENUE VIEW $3.12 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ESTEE LAUDER - ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS BEFORE CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH RESTRUCTURING, Q3 DILUTED EPS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 7%-9%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.18, REVENUE VIEW $13.16 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ESTEE LAUDER - EXPECTS TO TAKE CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH RESTRUCTURING & OTHER ACTIVITIES IN 2018 OF ABOUT $195 MILLION TO $215 MILLION

* ESTEE LAUDER - QTRLY NET EARNINGS WERE $123 MILLION AND INCLUDE PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME CHARGES OF $394 MILLION RELATED TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* ESTEE LAUDER - 2018 EPS BEFORE CHARGES RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING,OTHER ACTIVITIES, IMPACT OF TCJA CHARGES TO BE $4.27 TO $4.32​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: