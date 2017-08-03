FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
BRIEF-Esterline Technologies reports Q3 earnings per share $1.01
August 3, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Esterline Technologies reports Q3 earnings per share $1.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Esterline Technologies Corp-

* Esterline reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.04 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.01 including items

* Q3 revenue $503.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $522.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.70 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $2.0 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Esterline technologies corp - for 2017 gaap earnings from continuing operations, company narrowed its guidance range to $4.30 to $4.50 per diluted share

* Esterline technologies corp - full-year free cash flow is expected to be in excess of 100% of net income and in a range of $130 million to $150 million.

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.95, revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

