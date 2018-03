BRIEF-Estre Ambiental Says Brazilian Federal Police Executed Search Warrants At Co's Majority-Owned JV, Consórcio Soma

March 5 (Reuters) - Estre Ambiental Inc:

* ESTRE AMBIENTAL - ON MARCH 1, BRAZILIAN FEDERAL POLICE EXECUTED SEARCH WARRANTS AT CO’S MAJORITY-OWNED JV, CONSÓRCIO SOMA – SOLUÇÕES EM MEIO AMBIENTE

* ESTRE AMBIENTAL - SUSPENDED GENERAL MANAGER OF COLLECTION AND CLEANING SEGMENT, WHO IS ALSO CEO OF CONSORCIO SOMA

* ESTRE AMBIENTAL-IDENTIFIED POTENTIAL EMPLOYEE MISCONDUCT AT CONSORCIO SOMA IN RELATION TO PAYMENTS ON INVOICES WHERE GOODS, SERVICES WEREN’T PROVIDED‍​

* ESTRE AMBIENTAL SAYS BRAZILIAN FEDERAL POLICE ALSO EXECUTED SEARCH WARRANTS AT CO'S CORPORATE OFFICES - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2I3Sy1X) Further company coverage: