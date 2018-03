BRIEF-Esure Says FY Pretax Profit From Continuing Operations Rose 35.6 Pct

March 7 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 35.6 PERCENT TO 98.6 MILLION STG

* FY ‍GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS UP 25.2% TO £820.2M​

* FY ‍IN-FORCE POLICIES UP 9.2% TO 2.373 MILLION​

* FY ‍COMBINED OPERATING RATIO IMPROVED 2.1PPTS TO 96.7%​

* 2017 TRADING PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 111.3 MILLION STG VERSUS. 84.6 MILLION STG AS REPORTED A YEAR AGO

* FY ‍SOLVENCY COVERAGE 3PPTS HIGHER AT 155%​

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE OUR THREE MILLION IN-FORCE POLICY TARGET BY 2020.

* REMAIN ON TRACK FOR THREE MILLION IN-FORCE POLICY TARGET BY 2020​

* IN 2018, TARGETING A SIMILAR COMBINED OPERATING RATIO TO 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)