Jan 19 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc:

* ‍TRADING IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍ACHIEVED 2017 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF £820M (UP +25% VERSUS. £655M IN 2016​

* ‍2017 IN- FORCE POLICIES OF 2.4 MILLION (+9% VERSUS. 2.2 MILLION IN 2016)​

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX IN REGION OF £95M-£98M IN 2017 (+30% TO +35% VERSUS. £72.7M IN 2016)​

* ‍STUART VANN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍DARREN OGDEN, CFO, WILL BECOME INTERIM CEO​