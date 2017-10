Aug 7 (Reuters) - ETAM DEVELOPPEMENT SCA:

* AT CLOSING OF SIMPLIFIED TAKEOVER BID, FINORA, TOGETHER WITH FAMILIES MILCHIOR, TARICA AND LINDEMANN, HOLDS 99.0 PERCENT OF ETAM‘S CAPITAL

* OBLIGATORY SQUEEZE-OUT PROCEDURE TO TAKE PLACE ON AUG. 9; TO BE CARRIED OUT AT THE SAME PRICE AS SIMPLIFIED TAKEOVER BID; SHARES TO BE DELISTED FROM EURONEXT ON AUG. 9