Jan 18 (Reuters) - ETIHAD ATHEEB TELECOMMUNICATION CO :

* BOARD PROPOSES CAPITAL DECREASE TO 472.5 MILLION RIYALS FROM 630 MILLION RIYALS TO WRITE OFF ACCUMULATED LOSSES OF 316.7 MILLION RIYALS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2BciRP7) Further company coverage: