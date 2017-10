Oct 1 (Reuters) - ETIHAD ATHEEB TELECOMMUNICATION CO

* GETS LETTER FROM COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMMISION (CITC) ON SEPTEMBER 26 STATING WITHDRAWAL OF FREQUENCIES INTENDED TO BE ALLOCATED, ON NON-PAYMENT OF FIRST INSTALLMENT OF ABOUT 619 MILLION RIYALS Source: (bit.ly/2x73LIk) Further company coverage: