BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial Corp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.70

July 20 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp

* E*TRADE Financial Corporation announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $577 million versus $474 million

* E*TRADE Financial Corp says announces $1 billion share repurchase program

* Q2 revenue view $553.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* E*TRADE Financial Corp says Q2 net new brokerage accounts of 41,000; annualized growth rate of 4.7 percent

* E*TRADE Financial Corp says Q2 daily average revenue trades (darts) of 208,000; 32 percent in derivatives

* E*TRADE Financial Corp - Qtrly daily average revenue trades of 208,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: