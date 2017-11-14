BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial ‍daily average revenue trades for Oct up 7 pct

Nov 14 (Reuters) - E*TRADE Financial Corp:
* E*TRADE Financial Corp reports monthly activity for october 2017
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - daily average revenue trades for Oct were 215,689, a 7 percent increase from Sept and 28 percent increase from year-ago period
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - added 37,636 gross new brokerage accounts in October and ended month with approximately 3.6 million brokerage accounts
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - net new brokerage assets were $0.6 billion in month of Oct
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - during oct, customer security holdings increased by $8.4 billion, and brokerage-related cash increased by $0.5 billion to $52.8 billion
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - Oct customer margin balances decreased $0.1 billion, ending month at $8.4 billion
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - customers were net buyers of approximately $0.1 billion in securities during month of Oct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: