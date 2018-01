BRIEF-E*Trade Financial Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.48

Jan 25 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DAILY AVERAGE REVENUE TRADES (DARTS) OF 236,000; 29 PERCENT IN DERIVATIVES

* QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE OF $637 MILLION

* TIER 1 LEVERAGE RATIO FOR E*TRADE FINANCIAL AT QUARTER-END 7.4 PERCENT VERSUS 7.2 PERCENT AT Q3-END

* COMPANY RECOGNIZED $58 MILLION ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE IN Q4 , DUE TO THE FEDERAL TAX REFORM ENACTED ON DECEMBER 22, 2017‍​

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MORE THAN 1 MILLION RETAIL BROKERAGE ACCOUNTS FROM CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL FOR $170 MILLION

* EXPECTS TRANSACTION WITH CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION TO BE RELATIVELY NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018‍​

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL - EXPECTS TRANSACTION WITH CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL TO BE ABOUT $0.06 ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

* INTENDS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL WITH EXISTING CORPORATE CASH

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $629.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S